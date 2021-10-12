Clubs in Ibiza: A crazy ‘opening party’ at ‘closing party’ time

From one end to the other, the queue is one long bottle of booze where those waiting (seated or standing) get their fill of coronitas and bottles of vodka and rum, which they keep cool in cool boxes and even spread out on sarongs.

Alex, Callum and Stuart travelled to the island from Newcastle on Sunday. They return on Friday. They are very young. They have their covid certificates (which they will have to show at the door) on their mobiles. “We’ve only come for this. It’s our favourite sport,” says Callum.

“Party guyssss, partyyyyyy”, shouts a woman as she walks down the line. And it is enough to just say the word, party, for everyone to chant it, like Silvia, known as ‘Amparo’ in her hairdresser’s in Barcelona, where she has also come from to give her all. She arrived yesterday and will be back tomorrow : “I’ll be back tomorrow. As soon as I arrive in Barcelona, I will be cutting hair like a crazyperson”, she jokes.

Nayma, a nurse, also flew in from Barcelona yesterday to dance: “I got off duty and went to the airport without sleeping. Here I am, ready to dance. I haven’t had a good party since 2018”. Is it not since 2019, asks a friend: “No, I haven’t been to a closing party since 2018”. Logical confusion: it’s an opening party, but the dates make it seem like a closing party. In fact, Circo Loco was scheduled to close in 2020 on October 12th, just a year ago. Because everything is upside-down this year, this Monday the first opening party of the season began, following the relaxation of the restrictions imposed by the Govern. Circo Loco has scheduled two more dates this month, one every seven days. And its closing party will be at the end of October, which is unheard of.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.