The best plans for the weekend in Ibiza and Formentera

The Town Hall of Santa Eulària has programmed the events of the World Children’s Day for this Saturday with workshops, games and shows for the whole family, and also in Vila, which opens the same day as the now renovated casa payesa de Can Casals with music and traditional and environmental activities for all audiences. As well as in Santa Gertrudis, which continues with the programme of its patron saint’s festivities.

But there are many other indoor events that won’t suffer the inclement weather. Some interesting events such as ‘Tea time’ circus on Sunday at the Palacio de Congresos, the Temporada Pedro Cañestro theatre with ‘Carnaval’ on Friday at the Teatro Espanya and ‘Roca & Roll’, on Saturday in Sant Antoni and Sunday in Sant Josep, or dance with a new session of ‘Lorca poeta flamenco’, by the great dancer and singer Leilah Broukhim on Saturday in es Caló de s’Oli in Cala de Bou.

And this weekend, Santa Cecilia, the patron saint of musicians, will also be celebrated with concerts scheduled in different municipalities.

There are also two literary events, an excursion to learn the details of Rafael Alberti’s stay in Eivissa at the beginning of the Civil War, with spaces filling up quickly, and the presentation of the new novel by Chris Martos , ‘Multiverse’, continuation of ‘The Code’, on Saturday in Ebusus.

ACTIVITIES FOR WORLD CHILDREN’S DAY IN SANTA EULÀRIA

Saturday the 20th of November

Activities in Plaza de España and Passeig de s’Alamera.

10am to 2pm. Producció i consum responsable’ (Responsible production and consumption). 10am to 2pm and 5pm to 8pm . Inflatables and children’s workshops. 11am. Inauguration of the plaque renewing the Child Friendly City seal. Reading of the manifesto. 11am to 1pm and 5pm to 7pm. Hot-air balloon rides in the car park next to Paseo de s’Alamera.

World Children’s Day in Santa Eulària. J. A. Riera

SANTA GERTRUDIS FESTIVITIES

Saturday 20th November

From 9am: MX competition along the Sant Llorenç road. 10:30am to 4pm: ‘Pous i fonts de Santa Gertrudis’ walk. Organised by the IEE. 12 km. XIII Cursa de sa Sobrassada: 4:30pm. lower categories and 6pm 21 km night race for teams. Registration at www.sportmaniacs.com

Sunday 21st November

8:30am to 3pm: Motocross Festes de Santa Gertrudis along the road to Sant Llorenç. 10am: Football day at the football field. 6pm: Bingo pagès at the Senior Citizens Club.

INAUGURATION OF CAN CASALS

Open day at the municipal farmhouse in the Cas Serres neighbourhood, c/ Músic Fermí Marí, 34. Free entrance until full capacity is reached.

Saturday 20th November

11am: Sonada pagesa and ball pagès with the Colla de sa Bodega. 11:30am: Turtle workshop with biologist Teresa Marí. 12:15pm: ‘La música de les deixalles’. Creation of instruments with recycled materials by Albert Oliva. 1pm: Concert by Eivisurfers. 5pm: Storytelling with David i Monma. 6:15pm.: Projection of photographs of birds with commentary by Oliver Martínez. 7pm: Concert by Bluesmàfia i es Saligardos.

MUSIC

Santa Cecilia de Eivissa concert. Performed by the Ciutat d’Eivissa Symphonic Band and the Ciutat d’Eivissa choir. Saturday 20th November at 7pm in the Can Ventosa auditorium. Tickets at Can Ventosa every day from 5pm to 8pm at 5€. Free for music students.

Santa Cecilia de Formentera Concert. Performed by the children’s choir, the polyphonic choir and the Municipal Music Band of Formentera. Sunday 21st November at 12 noon at the Espai Cultural de Sant Ferran.

Concert of Santa Cecilia de Sant Josep. By the youth band and the children’s choir of the Escola Can Blau. Monday 22nd November at 4:30pm in Sant Josep square.

DANCE

‘Lorca poeta flamenco’. Show by Leilah Broukhim. Saturday the 20th of November at 8pm in the Caló de s’Oli auditorium in Cala de Bou. Tickets at cultura.santjosep.org.

THEATRE

‘Roca & Roll’. Based on texts by poet Toni Roca. By the Grup de Teatre del Institut d’Estudis Eivissencs. Pedro Cañestro Amateur Theatre Season. Saturday 20th November at 8:30pm at the Cervantes Cultural Centre in Sant Antoni and Sunday 21st November at 8:30pm at the Can Jeroni Cultural Centre in Sant Josep. Price: 8€ at www.eivissacultural.es or on sale at the box office 12€ one hour before the show.

‘Carnaval’. Crime thriller. Performed by the Pedro Cañestro theatre company. Directed by Àngels Martínez. Pedro Cañestro Amateur Theatre Season. Friday 19th November at 8.30 pm at the Teatro Espanya in Santa Eulària. Price: 8€ at www.eivissacultural.es or on sale at the box office 12€ one hour before the show.

‘Tea time’. Absurd theatre and circus performed by the Cirkofonic company. For all audiences. Sunday the 21st of November at 7pm at the Santa Eulària Conference Centre. Tickets on the digital platforms of the Santa Eulària Town Hall.

‘Mezcla pura’. Improvisation by Valeria Del Vecchio and Pablo Arias. Sant Divendres’ cycle. Cas del Poble de la Mola de Formentera. Friday 19th November at 7pm.

INFANTIL

‘El Pot Petit al teatre’. Show for all audiences for Children’s Day. Sunday 21st November in the auditorium of Can Ventosa. Free sessions at 12pm and 6pm.

READINGS

‘Rafael Alberti en Eivissa’. Monologue by Carlos Garrido based on the book by Antonio Colinas ‘Rafael Alberti en Ibiza, seis semanas del verano de 1936’ (Rafael Alberti in Ibiza, six weeks in the summer of 1936). Directed by Ramon Mayol. Performed by Cuqui Lladó. Friday 19th November at 4pm in the cave where Alberti took refuge. Meeting at 3:30pm at the Coco Beach car park in Platja d’en Bossa. Registration in advance at bibliosantjordi@santjosep.org and at the number 971308688.

‘Multiverse’. Presentation of the new novel by Chris Martos, by the author, Montse Monsalve and Pedro Pérez. Saturday 20th November at 6:30pm in Ebusus Cultural Society of Vila.

CINEMA

‘Destello bravío’. Directed by Ainhoa Rodríguez (Spain, 2021). Cycle for 25N. Friday 19th November at 8pm at the Can Jeroni cultural centre in Sant Josep.

‘Elena’. Directed by Andrei Zvyagintsev (Russia, 2011). La Mola film library. Thursday the 18th of November at 7pm at the Casa del Poble de la Mola on Formentera.

EXHIBITIONS

‘Olis de Paco Riera. Equilibri i proporció’. Exhibition by Ibizan artist Paco Riera. Sa Nostra Sala, c/ Aragó, 17 de Vila. Monday to Friday from 10am to 1:30pm and from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Until 14th December.

‘Memorial Climent Picornell’ . Exhibition of the Certamen de Fotografia de Natura at the Sala d’Exposició del Centre de Cultura Can Jeroni. From Tuesday to Sunday from 11am to 1:30pm and from Thursday to Saturday from 6:30 pm to 9pm. From 12th to 28th November.

‘Geometrías Fragmentadas’. Paintings by Carles Guasch and sculptures by Ángel Zabala. From 11th November to 10th January 2022. From Mondays to Sundays, from 10am to 10pm at the Club Náutico Ibiza.

‘Quatre mirades’. Group exhibition by Cristina Ferrer, Diana Bustamante, Miguel Ángel García and Rita Bretones at the Far de ses Coves Blanques, in Sant Antoni. From 12th November to 3rd December. From Tuesday to Friday from 5pm to 8pm. Saturdays from 11am to 2pm and from 5pm to 8pm. Sundays from 11am to 2pm.

‘Pol.linitzadors’. Group exhibition curated by Antoni Torres Martorell at the headquarters of the UIB in Eivissa. From 9th November to 10th January 2022.

Stella Rahola Matutes. ‘Fig Juice’, installation. Lighthouse of La Mola de Formentera. From 26th October until the end of the year. Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 2pm.

Caroline Rennequin. Paintings. Gallery also in Santa Gertrudis. Tuesday to Friday from 10:30am to 2pm and from 5pm to 8pm. Saturdays from 10:30am to 2pm. From 29th October to 30th March 2022.

Romanie. Paintings. Can Tixedó Art Café de Forada. From 29th October to 2nd December. Literary competition at www.romanie.net/category/news.

Collective exhibition with more than 50 creators to celebrate the 20 years of the Micus Space as an art gallery. Until December. Opening hours: Sundays from 11am to 2pm. People who wish to come on other days can call 971 19 19 23 and ask for an appointment.

MARKETS

Sant Josep: Artisan and Ecological Market. Products from Ibiza. Every Saturday morning in the street of the Town Hall. Live music.

Sant Jordi: Second-hand market. Every Saturday from 8am to 3pm at the Hippodrome de Sant Jordi.

Forada: Craft products and gastronomy of Ibiza street market. Every Saturday from 10am to 4pm. Esplanade next to Can Tixedó.

Las Dalias: Hippy Market. Crafts, clothes, accessories and products from all over the world. Sant Carles. Saturdays from 10am to 7pm and Sundays from 11am to 7pm.

Sant Rafel Craft Fair . Crafts and local products. Musical performances. Around the Sant Rafel social centre. Every Thursday from 7:30pm to 11pm.

Sant Antoni: Traditional crafts fair and workshops at es Molí d’en Simó from July to September. Tuesdays (espadrilles and ‘bobbins’), Wednesdays (cistellons and short workshops) and Fridays (peasant clothing and works with esparto grass) from 6pm to 8pm.

Sant Francesc craft market . Monday to Saturday from 10am to 2pm in the plaza.

Es Pujols craft market. Every day from 7pm to 10pm on the seafront promenade.

La Mola market. Craft market. Sundays from 4pm to 10pm. Avda de la Mola, 67.

La Savina Market. Crafts. Monday to Sunday from 10am to 11pm. Marina.

Sant Ferran Market. Art and crafts. Every day except Wednesdays. From 29th May. Main Street.