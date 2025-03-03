Vicent Roig: “Those who can’t find parking to see es Vedrà will have to come back another day”

The mayor of Sant Josep, Vicent Roig, has insisted this Monday that people who come this season to Cala d’Hort to view en Vedrà and do not find a parking area will have to leavethere will be no choice but to come back another day or not see es Vedrà. Leople will try to go, this is unavoidablebut we will try, by all means, to make sure that the flows go where they need to go. We are just finishing conversations with the property of the land of the parking lot below, to to be able to organize a regulated parking lotwith security, and not only for those who park but for the property. This is what he said in statements to the media after the presentation, in front of the church of Sant Josep, the program of the town’s festivities.

“Let’s remember that we are inside a natural spaceand the influx of people, which must be taken care of, as well as [de vehículos] causes inconvenience to neighbors and sometimes a rather unfortunate situation. We have to avoid this,” added Roig.

“Manage and regulate”

However, he emphasizes that the key is to “direct and regulate”, and emphasizes that one must to put limits to the visitors of this enclave of the islandwe can’t all go where we would like to go, but where we can. What we have to do, and we will do, is to work on distributing these flows a bit”.

In this sense, the mayor points out that there are several administrations with powers to bring order in this area: “We have, on the one hand, Traffic of the Civil Guard, who would have the scope of regulation of the road; the Local Police; the Balearic Government with Espais Naturals; the Consell with regard to the patrimonial part, and the City Council, to whom we have, as the Government reminded us, the part of planning and management of the parking area. It is a puzzle that is not easy to distribute wellbut we are working on it”. By way of reproach, he stated that “if action had been taken at the time when this problem began to be seen, which was not a year ago or two, but much longer, maybe another rooster would sing”.

On the closure of the parking lots and the cutting of access roads in the area, the mayor has indicated: “We are acting and we have let the owners can delimit their properties, which are private. It is the best way for people to understand or know what situation we are in or how far they can go. And based on the fact that we have this limitation, now we have to order and mark where they have to go and where they have to be able to transit”. He explained that to date the City Council has spoken “with almost all the owners” of the land in the area.

“For the good of all, we will try to make it work and that by this summer we can have everything clear. We do not rule out measures such as the system of ‘connected beaches’ [por autobús]but all this requires programming and contracting that cannot be done overnight; but well, we have to try that everyone can work with peace of mind,” he concluded.

