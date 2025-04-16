[UNVRS] sells out in a few hours the pre-sale for its ‘opening’ in Ibiza

“Pre-sale sold out. General tickets now on sale. Run so you don’t miss out”. This is the message sent this morning by the nightclub [UNVRS] which in just a few hours has sold out the presale tickets for its opening on May 30. Just a few days ago the club’s managers announced that pre-sale tickets would go on sale on April 15, with special prices, and in just a few hours they have already sold out.

“An unprecedented demand,” says the club, which no longer has tickets at one hundred and 120 euros (with bus service included). Right now, the cheapest tickets that can be purchased on the web of [UNVRS] cost 140 euros per person, to which an additional 100 euros (99.99 euros) can be added for an extra five drinks. Prices that are on par with those of Guetta’s opening on June 13.

“A new chapter in the legacy of Ibiza nightlife”, defines the club’s opening, which features performances by Adam Ten B2B Mita Gami, Ahmed Spins, Carista, Carl Cox B2B Jamie Jones and Joseph Capriati B2B The Martinez Brothers, Michael Bibi and Salomé Le Chat.

