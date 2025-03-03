Saturday, March 8, 2025
12.7 C
Ibiza Town
A storm with important consequences arrives to Ibiza: follow it here live

Ana Bianco
Updated:
A storm with important consequences arrives to Ibiza: follow it here live

In the month when spring begins, the weather in Ibiza y Formentera has become more wintry than in February. The Aemet has activated the yellow alert in the Pitiusas by wind and bad sea.

According to the forecast of the State Meteorological Agency, from 17 hours on Monday afternoon there is great danger in the coastal area with gusts of wind that could reach the 60 kilometers per hour (force 7) and with waves that will exceed 3 meters high.

This alert will remain active until tomorrow, Tuesday at 5 am. On the other hand, on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week will fall quite a lot of water. The probability of rain reaches 100%, according to the Aemet.

From tomorrow the storm will overcome the Pitiusas and will head to the Valencian Community.

For its part, the Balearic Emergency Service has called for caution due to the coastal phenomena expected in Ibiza. The 112 has activated the Meteobal Plan Severity Index 0 (IG0) due to the meteorological situation expected in the Pitiusas Islands, so Emergencies has requested caution to all the population.

It should be remembered that the IG0 is activated when the meteorological information foresees the imminence of an adverse weather event with danger to people and property and corresponds to minor local adverse events that can be controlled by a rapid local response without causing damage.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

