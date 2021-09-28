Nightclub opening on 8th October marks return to normality in Ibiza

These leisure establishments may close their doors at 5am, one hour earlier than the time stipulated in municipal bylaws. Dancing is also permitted with masks, and on the condition that there is one person for every two square metres of floor space in the designated area, in order to avoid crowds.

Admission with covid passport pending TSJB ruling

The Balearic Government has asked the High Court of Justice of the Balearic Islands (TSJB) for authorisation to allow only people with covid passports (with the full vaccination schedule) to enter nightclubs, as requested by the sector itself.

In the event that the Balearic court does not give the green light to this request, at next Monday’s meeting of the Consell de Govern other, more restrictive, measures will be decided for the opening of these premises. Thus, nightclubs may open after two lean summer seasons regardless, but with varying measures depending on whether the covid passport is allowed as a prerequisite for entry.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.