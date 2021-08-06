Ibiza hospital bans visits and cancels outpatient surgical procedures

“From today [two days ago, Wednesday] only people accompanying dependents and minors can enter,” explained the Balearic Ministry of Health. The hospital is shielded to prevent the spread of the virus, given the increasing number of covid-positive people being admitted. The ban on entering the building also affects volunteers who carry out some social welfare functions, as well as charitable volunteers.

Although the hospital had reopened to visitors and accompanying persons a few months ago, couriers, flower deliveries and home-delivered meals were no longer allowed in. In the Accident and Emergency department, it was also forbidden for the patient’s companions to remain inside the facilities while they were being examined.

This is not the only measure adopted in recent times by management of the Ibiza & Formentera Health Area, which, faced with the need to use the Major Outpatient Surgery area as a hospital ward, has been forced to suspend outpatient operations, that is, those that do not require the patient to stay in the hospital.