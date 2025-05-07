Gold Medals for Terramoll and Can Rich wines at the Ecovino Awards

Two Pitiusas wineries, Terramoll from Formentera and Can Rich from Ibiza, have obtained Gold Medals at the sixteenth edition of the Ecovino Awardsthe awards were presented at the Scientific and Technological Complex (CCT) of the University of La Rioja.

Despite the blackout last week, which threatened but failed to truncate the proper tempering of the samples in the last tasting sessions, a jury composed of thirty expert judges and chaired by Professor Antonio Tomás Palacios, assessed the two hundred eighty-six references submitted to the competition, all certified organic and accredited with the EuroHoja. Can Rich has won two gold medals and Terramoll, one.

All types

In this edition, all types of wines were tasted (whites with and without contact with wood, rosés, reds with and without wood, sparkling, sweet, fortified, low alcohol and vermouth) and also musts and vinegars. In the jury’s opinion, the overall quality was high, setting the cut-off point at 87 points for yet another year, so that only the highest Platas were awarded, very close to the Gold Medal threshold of 88 points.

The awards ceremony will be held on May 29 at noon in the aula magna of the Quintiliano Building of the University of La Rioja. Two days before, a popular tasting linked to these awards will take place in Logroño.

