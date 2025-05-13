The best sandwich in Spain is in this bar in Ibiza

Roast beef cooked at low temperature, tuna sauce, Parmigiano Reggiano, semi-dried cherry tomatoes, arugula and capers powder. These are the ingredients of the sea and Land’ sandwich served at Can Gourmet, in the Marina district of Ibiza and which has become the best sandwich of Spain of this 2025.

The II Spanish Bocata Championship was held this Monday afternoon in Madrid with a blind tasting of the 15 finalists who had been selected from among 130. The combination of flavors of this Ibizan sandwich stood out among all the participating proposals. “More than a sandwich, is a declaration of principles: respect for technique, passion for the product and a game of contrasts that pays tribute to haute cuisine in a single bite”, say the competition organizers.

The panel that evaluated the sandwiches consisted of José Carlos Capelcritic of El País and president of Madrid Fusión; Mariana Sánchez, Sergio Manzano, Vicky Sevilla, Gonzalo Baquedano and the gastronomic journalist Juana Castaño references in Spanish haute cuisine.

The second place went to ‘The Traveler’a sandwich from Guipúzcoa. The third place went to a squid sandwich with black pudding and squid stew, from a local restaurant in Madrid.

Can Gourmet has already won in 2024 the award to the best sandwich of the Balearic Islands in the first Championship of Spain of Bocatas with a combination of ibicencan white butifarra sausage caramelized onion and baked potato cream.

